State Cross Country Championships conclude season on Friday

The State Cross Country Championships were held yesterday at Kearney Country Club.
In the Class ‘A’ boys race, Norfolk High’s Matthew Protzman did not medal when he finished 20th. In the Class ‘C’ boys’ competition, Hartington High finished eighth as a team while Columbus Scotus was ninth. Hartington High’s Carson Noecker was the champion, Pierce’ Mason Sindelar finished second, and O’Neill’s Brady Thompson placed tenth. In the Class ‘C’ girls’ race, Boone Central/Newman Grove is the state champion with a score of 44. They won by 13 points. Columbus Scotus took third. Boone’s Jordan Soto-Stopak finished third, Wayne’s Laura Haseman was fourth place, Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar got 13th, and Columbus Scotus’ Olivia Fehringer finished 15th. In the Class ‘D’ boys competition, BRLD was sixth, Norfolk Catholic placed eighth, and Osmond got ninth. Crofton’s Connor Arens finished fifth, Stanton’s Abraham Larson placed ninth, Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett took eleventh place, and Stanton’s Kolter Van Pelt was twelfth. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond led his team with a 20th place finish. In the Class ‘D’ girls’ race, Ainsworth is the champion with a score of 63 while Bloomfield/Wausa was second with 76 points. Fullerton finished sixth, Battle Creek was eighth, Oakland/Craig took 14th place, and Pender was 16th. Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield finished fifth, Bloomfield/Wausa’s Christina Martinson was ninth, and teammate Darla Nelson placed 14th. Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman did not medal finishing 21st.
8. 133 Norfolk Catholic ( 18:31.95 1:14:07.83 1:07.11) =================================================== 1 14 Ben Hammond SO 17:56.52 2 21 Dalton Brunsing SO 18:17.86 3 44 Trey Foeking SO 18:49.82 4 54 Travis Kalous JR 19:03.63 5 ( 65) Wyatt Ash JR 19:31.82 6 ( 80) Eli Pfeifer SO 20:04.11