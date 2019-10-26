State Cross Country Championships conclude season on Friday

The State Cross Country Championships were held yesterday at Kearney Country Club. 

In the Class ‘A’ boys race, Norfolk High’s Matthew Protzman did not medal when he finished 20th.  In the Class ‘C’ boys’ competition, Hartington High finished eighth as a team while Columbus Scotus was ninth.  Hartington High’s Carson Noecker was the champion, Pierce’ Mason Sindelar finished second, and O’Neill’s Brady Thompson placed tenth.  In the Class ‘C’ girls’ race, Boone Central/Newman Grove is the state champion with a score of 44.  They won by 13 points.  Columbus Scotus took third.  Boone’s Jordan Soto-Stopak finished third, Wayne’s Laura Haseman was fourth place, Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar got 13th, and Columbus Scotus’ Olivia Fehringer finished 15th.  In the Class ‘D’ boys competition, BRLD was sixth, Norfolk Catholic placed eighth, and Osmond got ninth.  Crofton’s Connor Arens finished fifth, Stanton’s Abraham Larson placed ninth, Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett took eleventh place, and Stanton’s Kolter Van Pelt was twelfth.  Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond led his team with a 20th place finish.  In the Class ‘D’ girls’ race, Ainsworth is the champion with a score of 63 while Bloomfield/Wausa was second with 76 points.  Fullerton finished sixth, Battle Creek was eighth, Oakland/Craig took 14th place, and Pender was 16th.  Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield finished fifth, Bloomfield/Wausa’s Christina Martinson was ninth, and teammate Darla Nelson placed 14th.  Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman did not medal finishing 21st.

 8.   133  Norfolk Catholic                     (  18:31.95  1:14:07.83   1:07.11)
===================================================
  1     14  Ben Hammond SO                      17:56.52
  2     21  Dalton Brunsing SO                  18:17.86
  3     44  Trey Foeking SO                     18:49.82
  4     54  Travis Kalous JR                    19:03.63
  5   ( 65) Wyatt Ash JR                        19:31.82
  6   ( 80) Eli Pfeifer SO                      20:04.11

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 25, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 25, 2019

Kawhi Leonard spoiled the Golden State Warriors' first game at Chase Center just as he did their farewell at Oracle Arena four months ago, scoring 21 points in three quarters of the Los Angeles Clippers' 141-122 victory.  The reigning NBA Finals MVP shot 9-17 and also dished out nine assists…