Sportstalk on Saturday morning on 106 KIX from 9:00-10:00 AM

Saturday Morning (10/26): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, and Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf. Volleyball will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Katie Wright-Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Kathy Gebhardt. Also, Northeast Hawks men’s basketball coach Dan Anderson and women’s general Matt Svehla. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.