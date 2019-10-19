Sportstalk on Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 on 106 KIX

Saturday Morning (10/19): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, and Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf. Volleyball will be a topic with Norfolk Catholic’s Michaela Bellar and Northeast Hawks general Amanda Schutlze. Also, softball coaches Rob Sweetland from Wayne and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Allan Kreikemeier. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.