Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments get underway across the state.
At the A-6 Tournament at Columbus, Norfolk faces Fremont at 1:00, Gretna meets Grand Island at 4:00, and Columbus hosts Waverly at 7:00. At the B-3 Tournament at Blair, West Point plays Omaha Roncalli at 2:00. At the B-4 Tournament at York, Schuyler takes on Crete at 1:00. At the B-5 Tournament at O’Neill, Wakefield tangles with Central City at 4:30 and O’Neill entertains Columbus Lakeview at 7:15. At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, Crofton faces Ponca at 1:00, Creighton meets Laurel/Concord at 4:00, and Hartington hosts Randolph at 7:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Neligh takes on Hooper/Scribner at 5:30 and Pender plays Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge at 8:00. At the C-6 Tournament at Ravenna, the host team goes head to head with Twin River at 7:00. At the C-7 Tournament at Valentine, Albion meets Bridgeport at 5:00 and Plainview faces Valentine at 8:00. At the A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City, Norfolk battles the Columbus Blues at 5:00 and the Columbus Reds meet South Sioux City at 7:30. At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce faces Louisville/Weeping Water at 2:00.