97.5 releases high school football broadcast docket

97.5 KEXL has released its upcoming 2019 high school football broadcast schedule. 

Battle Creek will be covered in games with Shelby/Rising City and Hartington Cedar Catholic along with a contest versus Norfolk Catholic on 106 KIX.  Pierce will be featured in matchups with Ord and Wayne.  Osmond will be covered in games with Laurel/Concord/Coleridge and Riverside.  Stanton will have contests showcased against Tekemah/Herman and Crofton.  A game featuring Creighton at North Central will also be covered.  Friday’s opener will have Battle Creek visiting Shelby/Rising City at 6:40.  106 KIX’s schedule will focus on City of Norfolk teams.

97.5 KEXL Sportscasters Club Football Schedule

 

 

 

 

Date

Visitor

Home

Station

Pre/Kick-Off

Fri, Aug 30

Battle Creek

SHELBY/RISING CITY

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

Fri, Sep 6

Stanton

TEKEMAH/HERMAN

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

Fri, Sep 13

Pierce

ORD

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

Fri, Sep 20

Laurel/Concord/Coleridge

OSMOND

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

Fri, Sep 27

Wayne

PIERCE

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

Fri, Oct 4

Crofton

STANTON

97.5 KEXL

6:10/6:30

Fri, Oct 11

Creighton

NORTH CENTRAL

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

Fri, Oct 18

Battle Creek

HARTINGTON CC

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

Thurs, Oct 24

Osmond

RIVERSIDE

97.5 KEXL

6:40/7:00

