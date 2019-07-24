Red clips the Blue in five sets in the NCA All-Star Volleyball Match; Softball Games today

The Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match was held last night at Lincoln North Star High School.
The ‘Red’ clipped the ‘Blue’ in five sets by scores of 26-28, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9. The ‘Red’ team was represented by Humphrey’s Taya Beller and Stanton’s Bree Burtwistle while Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Maddie Wieseler played for the ‘Blue’. Bellar had eight kills while Wieseler had four. Burtwistle recorded three set assists and a kill. The Softball All-Star Games will be held this evening at Lincoln’s Bowlin Stadium at 5:00. Competing for the ‘Red’ team will be Wayne’s Annie Kniesche while teammate Sidney Biggerstaff will play for the ‘Blue’.