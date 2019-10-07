Pierce football remains unbeaten as they get ready for remaining regular season schedule

The Lincoln Journal Star top ranked and Omaha World Herald second ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce football team is 6-0 on the season after having no problem with Columbus Lakeview at home last Friday 56-0. 

Brett Tinker ran for 135 yards off 15 carries and five touchdowns in the win while the Bluejay defense pitched their third shutout of the season.  Pierce totaled 362 yards on the ground in the win.  They have beaten Norfolk Catholic, Arlington, Ord, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, and Columbus Lakeview by an average score of 45.8-8.2.  The Bluejays finished last year with a 10-1 record after a loss at Bishop Neumann in the quarterfinals.  The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they take on 0-6 Logan View/Scriber-Snyder on the road.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 7, 2019

The Atlanta Braves have taken a two-games-to-one lead in their National League Division Series by scoring three times with two out in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cardinals, 3-1 in St. Louis.  Carlos Martinez was one out from recording the save until Dansby Swanson tied it with an RBI…

Norfolk High softball knocks off Columbus

The Norfolk High softball team defeated Columbus in a single game on the road last night 8-3.  They improve to 20-10 on the season and have won three games in a row and nine of their last ten.