Omaha World Herald has Norfolk Catholic preseason ranked third in Class ‘C-2’ while Lutheran High Northeast is second in Class ‘D-1’.

The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school football rankings.
Bellevue West is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in theirs. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Aurora is ranked first, Pierce is third, and Columbus Lakeview comes in ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, David City Aquinas is preseason ranked first, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is second, Norfolk Catholic comes in third, Battle Creek is ranked fourth, Hartington Cedar Catholic is seventh, and Oakland/Craig comes in ninth. In ‘Eight-Man 1’, Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Creighton is preseason ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast is second, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic comes in third, Burwell is ranked fourth, Howells/Dodge is ranked fifth, and Wakefield is eighth. In ‘Eight-Man 2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Bloomfield is sixth, and Clarkson/Leigh comes in tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is preseason ranked first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth.