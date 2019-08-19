Omaha World Herald has Norfolk Catholic preseason ranked third in Class ‘C-2’ while Lutheran High Northeast is second in Class ‘D-1’.
Winslow Productions

The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school football rankings. 

Bellevue West is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in theirs.  In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Aurora is ranked first, Pierce is third, and Columbus Lakeview comes in ninth.  In Class ‘C-2’, David City Aquinas is preseason ranked first, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is second, Norfolk Catholic comes in third, Battle Creek is ranked fourth, Hartington Cedar Catholic is seventh, and Oakland/Craig comes in ninth.  In ‘Eight-Man 1’, Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Creighton is preseason ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast is second, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic comes in third, Burwell is ranked fourth, Howells/Dodge is ranked fifth, and Wakefield is eighth.  In ‘Eight-Man 2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Bloomfield is sixth, and Clarkson/Leigh comes in tenth.  In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is preseason ranked first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

ESPN reports that Antonio Brown left training camp again yesterday, and though Mike Mayock said it was over the receiver's anger from being denied use of his helmet, the Oakland Raiders’ general manager also issued an ultimatum to Brown.  "You all know that AB is not here today, right?" Mayo…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 15, 2019

A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation Company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling, and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.  The Grammy winner and en…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.  Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he isn't sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.  Indy…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.  The arbitrator issued the ruling yesterday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league …