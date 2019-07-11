Omaha Storm Chasers' Bubba Starling called up to Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are bringing Bubba Starling to the majors, culminating a journey that took eight years in the minors for the hometown hero and former first-round draft pick. 

Starling will join the Royals for the opener of their series against Detroit on Friday night.  The 26-year-old outfielder, who starred at nearby Gardner-Edgerton High School, has struggled for years to live up to enormous expectations in the minors. But he is hitting .310 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in his first full season at Triple-A Omaha, and recently played in that level's all-star game.  Starling was chosen fifth overall in the 2011 draft, signing for a $7.5 million bonus - then the second-largest in draft history and the most guaranteed money to a prep player.  The Royals will make a corresponding roster move Friday.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 11, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 11, 2019

Alex Morgan won female athlete of the year and shared the best team award with her United States women's national soccer teammates at The ESPYS.  The award was presented hours after the squad was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City to celebrate its Women's World Cup championsh…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Joey Gallo belted a solo homer and American League pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters in a 4-3 victory over the National League in the All-Star Game last night at Cleveland.  Game MVP Shane Bieber struck out the side in the fifth before Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each recorded…