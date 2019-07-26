Omaha's Peters wins Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship

It was a breakthrough win for Omaha’s Josh Peters, as he kept the field at bay with his putter on the way to winning the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club yesterday. 

Peters posted a final round 74 to win his first Nebraska Golf Association title by two strokes, with a 216 (E) total.  He beat Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski by two strokes.  Norfolk’s Jake Kluver tied for sixth place at 223 after yesterday’s 75.  Teammate Isaac Heimes placed tenth at 227 after a 73 yesterday.  Other final scores included Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes (236); Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon (241); Columbus’ Shane Hess (244); Wisner’s Rockney Peck (247); Norfolk’s John Canham (249); & Oakland’s Ian Lundquist (252).

