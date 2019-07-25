Omaha's Josh Peters leads after second day of Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship

Josh Peters of Omaha surged into the lead with the low round of the day, during a slightly breezy second round of the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club yesterday.
Peters, who shot 70 yesterday and now stands at 142, began the day five strokes back of first round leader Reed Malleck of York. Malleck shot a 77 yesterday and is currently at 144. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver remains tied for fourth place at 148 after another 74 yesterday. Teammates Isaac Heimes is now at 154 and John Canham is at 156. Also making the cut were Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon (157); Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes (157); Columbus’ Shane Hess (159); Wisner’s Rockney Peck (164); and Oakland’s Ian Lundquist (167). The cut was made at 167, with 45 players advancing to play the final round today. Not making the cut were Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer (169); Wayne’s Tanner Walling (175); Plainview’s Jake Lingenfelter (184); & Columbus’ Seth VunCannon (185). The final round begins at 8:00 AM today, with the leaders set to start at 11:40.