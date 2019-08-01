Omaha's Hanna wins 19th Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship

Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna battled through difficult conditions yesterday during the final round of the 19th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club to close out her first title.
Hanna, the 2018 NSAA Class ‘A’ Co-champion, entered the final round with a five-stroke lead and saw that lead shrink to just a couple strokes, but that would be the closest anyone came. She never lost her lead and went on to win by four strokes with a 151 total, after a final round 79. Hanna beat Aurora’s Danica Badura’s 155 by four strokes. Snyder’s Livia Hunke shot a 92 yesterday to finish at 183 and West Point’s Brook Diekemper carded a 99 yesterday to finish at 191.