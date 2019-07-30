Omaha's Hanna leads Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship after first day

Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna put together a stellar round and holds the 18-hole lead for the second straight year, following today’s first round of the 19th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club.
Hanna, the 2018 NSAA Class ‘A’ Co-champion, played consistent all day, only putting two bogeys on the card throughout the entire round. She finished today at 72 (E) and has a five stroke lead on Aurora’s Danica Badura and Omaha’s Jalea Culliver. Snyder’s Livia Hunke shot 91 and West Point’s Brook Diekemper carded a 92. The final round begins at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, with the final group of Hanna, Badura, and Culliver set to tee off at 9:30.