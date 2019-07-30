Omaha's Hanna leads Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship after first day

Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna put together a stellar round and holds the 18-hole lead for the second straight year, following today’s first round of the 19th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club. 

Hanna, the 2018 NSAA Class ‘A’ Co-champion, played consistent all day, only putting two bogeys on the card throughout the entire round.  She finished today at 72 (E) and has a five stroke lead on Aurora’s Danica Badura and Omaha’s Jalea Culliver.  Snyder’s Livia Hunke shot 91 and West Point’s Brook Diekemper carded a 92.  The final round begins at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, with the final group of Hanna, Badura, and Culliver set to tee off at 9:30.

Tags

In other news

Creighton's Kloth honored by BIG EAST

Creighton's Kloth honored by BIG EAST

The BIG EAST announced Creighton volleyball’s Taryn Kloth and Marquette basketball's Allazia Blockton as the conference nominees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract.  Agent Michael Katz says Morris agreed to terms yesterday, the third day of practices without Elliott. Morris was the repl…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 29, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 29, 2019

The New York Mets have acquired All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays for two of New York's top pitching prospects in 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old righty Simeon Woods Richardson.  Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best i…