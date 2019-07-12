Omaha’s Alex Schaake wins fourth straight Nebraska Amateur Championship; Norfolk’s Luke Kluver ties for fourth.

Omaha’s Alex Schaake had the toughest test of his amateur career, and yet again he came out on top, capturing a fourth straight title and winning the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship after a seven-hole playoff yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln.
The 2016, 2017, 2018, and now 2019 champion outlasted Aurora’s Caleb Badura for the victory. Both shot a 280 (-8). Norfolk’s Luke Kluver tied for fourth place after finishing at 283 (-5). He carded a 73 yesterday. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot a 73 yesterday to conclude the event at 287 (-1). He tied for seventh place. Plainview’s Tucker Knaak finished at a 295 after yesterday’s 72. Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman shot a 75 yesterday to conclude at 297 and Atkinson’s Mason Hale finished at 314 after yesterday’s 80.