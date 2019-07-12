Omaha’s Alex Schaake wins fourth straight Nebraska Amateur Championship; Norfolk’s Luke Kluver ties for fourth.

Omaha’s Alex Schaake had the toughest test of his amateur career, and yet again he came out on top, capturing a fourth straight title and winning the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship after a seven-hole playoff yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln. 

The 2016, 2017, 2018, and now 2019 champion outlasted Aurora’s Caleb Badura for the victory.  Both shot a 280 (-8).  Norfolk’s Luke Kluver tied for fourth place after finishing at 283 (-5).  He carded a 73 yesterday.  Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot a 73 yesterday to conclude the event at 287 (-1).  He tied for seventh place.  Plainview’s Tucker Knaak finished at a 295 after yesterday’s 72.  Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman shot a 75 yesterday to conclude at 297 and Atkinson’s Mason Hale finished at 314 after yesterday’s 80.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 12, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 12, 2019

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are teammates again.  A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul in a shakeup of top point guards.  The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plu…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 11, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 11, 2019

Alex Morgan won female athlete of the year and shared the best team award with her United States women's national soccer teammates at The ESPYS.  The award was presented hours after the squad was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City to celebrate its Women's World Cup championsh…