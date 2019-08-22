NSAA approves Unified Track & Field as a sanctioned sport for 2020

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously yesterday at its August meeting in Lincoln to approve Unified track and field as a sanctioned sport for the spring 2020 season. 

Track & Field joins bowling as the two Special Olympic sports now under the NSAA wing.  NSAA assistant director in charge of Unified Sports, Dan Masters, told the board that 42 schools are currently signed up to have Unified track teams in the spring.  Details about how many track events will be offered and what the district and state meets look like will be worked out later this fall.

