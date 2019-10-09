Northeast women & men's soccer falls in home matches to Iowa Central CC

The Northeast Hawks soccer teams lost home matches yesterday to Iowa Central Community College.
The Northeast men lost a 5-0 decision to drop to 2-10-1 on the year while the Northeast women fell 3-1 in their match. They are now 11-3.
Women Final:
Northeast 1
Iowa Central 3
Score at half:
Northeast 1
Iowa Central 1
Goals/assists (time):
Frida Aguilar-Ximello assisted by Naomi Pedroza (8:00)
Saves:
MacKenzie Byrnes 4
Shots:
Northeast 18 (9 on goal)
Iowa Central 8 (6 on goal) 1 goal was a PK
I felt we played a good game, but the well went dry for our goals today. We had chances but kept missing them wide by small margins. Some of those usually go in but today they didn’t. They have some good players with one of them up top, and when you let her free she will make things happen. I’m disappointed in the loss, but not with our play.
Next match at home Saturday vs. Southeastern.
Men final:
Northeast 0
Iowa Central 5
Score at half:
Northeast 0
Iowa Central 4
Saves:
Ivan Castillo 3
Shots:
Northeast 6 (2 on goal)
Iowa Central 16 (8 on goal)
Another good team in our conference. Another game with small improvements. We take the losses and I’m sure the guys don’t see it, but small steps forward are being taken each game. There are some tactical parts of the game that we struggle in, but there are areas where we have improved greatly. A month ago we wouldn’t have even recorded a shot against this team, but today we got some. Our confidence with moving the ball has really grown. It might be a little too late but progress is all we can ask for.
Next match at home Saturday vs. Southeastern.