Northeast Hawks women's soccer opens season today at Northeastern Junior College of Colorado

The Northeast Hawks women’s soccer team gets their fourth season underway this afternoon at 4:00 when they visit Sterling, Colorado to play Northeastern Junior College.
The Hawks, who were 8-7-1 last season, feature a roster of 25 players which feature 17 freshmen and eight sophomores. Players from Nebraska includes Omaha’s Madi McKewon, Elkhorn’s Kelsey Tabbert, Hastings’ Naomi Pedroza, and Columbus’ Abby Podraza. Northeast’s home schedule includes matches with College of St. Mary JV, Northwest College, Scott Community College of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Iowa Central, and Southeastern of Iowa.