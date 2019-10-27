Northeast Hawks women's basketball gets season underway on Saturday

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball gets their season underway on Saturday when they host Northeastern Junior College of Colorado.
They finished last year with a 16-11 record. The Hawks return five sophomores from last year’s team in Kyla Moore, Emina Hadzihusejnovic, Caitlin Orton, Macey Kulhanek, and Jacalyn Schwanebeck. Northeast also added eight freshmen including Clarkson/Leigh’s Hannah Kasik, Spalding’s Kelly Kleffner, Elkhorn Valley’s Hannah Ollendick, and Lorna Maxon of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. Their home schedule before winter break includes games with the Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Midland JV, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota.