Northeast Hawks women's basketball adds four recruits

Northeast Hawks women’s basketball coach Matt Svehla announced yesterday the addition of four student-athletes to the 2019-20 recruiting class.
Kelly Kleffner is a 5’7 guard from Spalding Academy. She led her team in scoring, steals, assists and three-point shooting, while being named a First Team Goldenrod Conference member. Julia Carbonell is a 5’9 guard from Spain. She joins the Hawks women’s basketball team after playing for a prominent club basketball team, BF San Adria. Elisabeth Matas is a 5’6 guard from Spain. She led her team as the starting point guard to a runner-up finish at the 18U nationals in Spain. Kataria Zagorac is a 6’1 forward from Serbia. She led her team to a regional championship and went on to place second at the national level. The Hawks, who finished 16-11 last season, kick-off their 2019-20 campaign against Northeastern Junior College at 6:00 Nov. 2 in Norfolk.