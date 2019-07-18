Northeast Hawks women's basketball adds four recruits

Northeast Hawks women’s basketball coach Matt Svehla announced yesterday the addition of four student-athletes to the 2019-20 recruiting class. 

Kelly Kleffner is a 5’7 guard from Spalding Academy.  She led her team in scoring, steals, assists and three-point shooting, while being named a First Team Goldenrod Conference member.  Julia Carbonell is a 5’9 guard from Spain.  She joins the Hawks women’s basketball team after playing for a prominent club basketball team, BF San Adria.  Elisabeth Matas is a 5’6 guard from Spain.  She led her team as the starting point guard to a runner-up finish at the 18U nationals in Spain.  Kataria Zagorac is a 6’1 forward from Serbia.  She led her team to a regional championship and went on to place second at the national level.  The Hawks, who finished 16-11 last season, kick-off their 2019-20 campaign against Northeastern Junior College at 6:00 Nov. 2 in Norfolk.

UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy went out of bounds on his first shot of the British Open, then left his ball unplayable in thick brush near the green and ended up with a quadruple-bogey 8.  The 2014 champion holds the course record at Royal Portrush, shooting a 61 when he was 16 in the North of Ireland Amateur…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned his second watch list recognition of the week, as he was named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List yesterday.  Martinez, who is one of only six sophomores on the 30-member list, is one of three Big Ten quarterb…