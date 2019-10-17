Northeast Hawks volleyball sweeps Southwestern CC of Iowa

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team swept Southwestern CC of Iowa last night at home in three sets.

Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-13, 25-13, 25-16.  They improve to 15-14 on the season.

Northeast 25-25-25

Southwestern 13-13-16

Leaders...

Kills: Hannah Heppner-13

Blocks: Julia Eskens-1, Carly Hirsch-1

Ace serves: Josie Sanger-3, Caitlin Kumm-1, MaKayla Davidson-1, Carly Hirsch-1, Elizabeth Christensen-1

Digs: Josie Sanger-17, MaKayla Davidson-14

Assists: MaKayla Davidson-12, Jamie Bonifas-9

