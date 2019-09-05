Northeast Hawks volleyball sweeps Iowa Lakes CC on the road

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team swept Iowa Lakes Community College last night in Estherville, Iowa in three sets.

Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-15, 25-11, 25-10.  They improve to 5-5 on the season.

Northeast 25-25-25

Iowa Lakes 15-11-10

Leaders in...

Kills: Megan Wehrbein-11, Brianna Bauer-10, Hannah Heppner-8

Blocks: Carly Hirsch-7, Hannah Heppner-3, Brianna Bauer-3 Ace serves: Jamie Bonifas-1, Elley Beaver -1, Caitlin Kumm-1, Josie Sanger -1

Digs: Josie Sanger-16, Elley Beaver-15, Jamie Bonifas-13, Caitlin Kumm-13, MaKayla Davidson-11

Assists: Jamie Bonifas-33, Elley Beaver-2

