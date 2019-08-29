Northeast Hawks volleyball sweeps Central CC of Columbus

Northeast 27-25-25

Central 25-16-18

Leaders in:

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team swept Central of Columbus last night at home 27-25, 25-16, 25-18.  The Hawks improve to 2-3 on the season.

Kills: Brianna Bauer-13, Caitlin Orton-11

Blocks: Hannah Heppner-6, elley Beaver-4, Makayla Davidson-3

Digs: Josie Sanger-19, Elley Beaver-19, Caitlin Kumm-18, MaKayla Davidson-14

Assists: MaKayla Davidson-32

It was a good win tonight. Very proud of how the girls showed up and finished the game. We did a great job at the net and defensively tonight.

