Northeast Hawks volleyball sweeps Central CC of Columbus

Northeast 27-25-25
Central 25-16-18
Leaders in:
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team swept Central of Columbus last night at home 27-25, 25-16, 25-18. The Hawks improve to 2-3 on the season.
Kills: Brianna Bauer-13, Caitlin Orton-11
Blocks: Hannah Heppner-6, elley Beaver-4, Makayla Davidson-3
Digs: Josie Sanger-19, Elley Beaver-19, Caitlin Kumm-18, MaKayla Davidson-14
Assists: MaKayla Davidson-32
It was a good win tonight. Very proud of how the girls showed up and finished the game. We did a great job at the net and defensively tonight.