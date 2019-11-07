Northeast Hawks volleyball players receive honors

The Northeast Community College volleyball team had a plethora of players honored on Thursday it was announced by the ICCAC, after winning its fourth-straight Region XI-B championship last weekend.
Elley Beaver (Columbus, Neb.) and Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) earned First Team All-Region honors after dominant performances on the court this season.
Beaver registered 241 kills and 398 digs in 103 sets played, while Bauer added 323 kills and 187 digs in 114 matches. Beaver also garnered Second Team All-Conference honors.
Sanger, who was also named to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team and MVP of the Region XI-B Tournament, has tallied 774 digs so far this season for the Hawks, averaging nearly six digs per set. She was also named a First Team All-Conference selection.
Bauer has had a solid first season for Northeast at the outside-hitter position. She has recorded 323 kills, 187 digs and 30 blocks, while being named Second Team All-Region. She also earned Honorable Mention All-Conference status.
Sophomore Hannah Heppner (Stanton, Neb.) also earned Second Team All-Region and Second All-Conference honors, while being named to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team.
In her second year with the Hawks, the middle-hitter has recorded 302 kills and 108 blocks in 136 sets. She has already broken the single game, single season and career blocking records.
MaKayla Davidson (Alliance, Neb.) was named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference list after playing in 123 sets and recording 473 assists and 424 digs. She was previously named to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team last weekend.
The Hawks await their seeding in the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament that is set to begin on Nov. 21 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, W.V.