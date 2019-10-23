Northeast Hawks volleyball looks to ride momentum of 4-1 week as they face Iowa Central tonight

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 18-15 on the season after a 4-1 week.
Last Wednesday they beat Southwestern of Iowa 3-0 and then went 3-1 at the Lincoln Land Community College Tournament in Springfield, Illinois last Friday & Saturday. The Hawks swept Moraine Valley Community College of Illinois and Lincoln Land of Illinois 3-0 on Friday before sweeping Waubonsee of Illinois 3-0 on Saturday and then falling to top ranked in Division II Parkland College of Illinois 3-0. This season, Northeast has beaten Cloud County of Kansas, Central of Columbus twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Williston State of North Dakota, Iowa Lakes, Southeastern of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, Neosho of Kansas, Waubonsee of Illinois twice, Kirkwood of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Bismarck State of North Dakota, Kansas City-Kansas, Southwestern of Iowa, Moraine Valley of Illinois, and Lincoln Land of Illinois. The Hawks return to action this week when they host twelfth ranked in Division II 29-5 Iowa Central Community College tonight at 7:00.