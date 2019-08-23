Northeast Hawks volleyball gets season underway today at Southeast CC Invite

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team, which finished seventh in the country in NJCAA Division II last year, gets their season underway today when they compete in the first day of the Southeast Community College Tournament in Beatrice.
They play Highland of Kansas at 2:00 and Barton of Kansas at 6:00. On Saturday, the Hawks will play Cloud County of Kansas at 10:00 and Southeast of Nebraska at 4:00. Northeast, which hopes to return to the national tournament for the fourth consecutive year, returns eight sophomores in Caitlin Kumm, MaKayla Davidson, Julia Eskens, Caitlin Orton, Elley Beaver, Megan Wehrbein, and Hannah Heppner from last year’s 21-15 team. Sophomore transfer Kirstin Staab from Hastings College is also on the roster. The Hawks’ home schedule includes matches with Lake Region State of North Dakota, Fort Scott of Kansas, Williston State College of North Dakota, North Dakota State College of Science, Southeastern of Iowa, Indian Hills of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Southwestern of Iowa, and Iowa Central. Northeast also hosts a tournament August 30th & 31st.