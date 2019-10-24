Northeast Hawks volleyball falls at home to Iowa Central

The Northeast Hawks volleyball squad fell at home to twelfth ranked in Division II Iowa Central Community College in five sets last night.

Scores of the match had the Tritons winning 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-8.  The Hawks drop to 18-16 on the season.

Northeast 25-25-20-21-8

Iowa Central 23-19-25-25-15

Leaders..

Kills: Brianna Bauer-16, Hannah Heppner-13, Carly Hirsch-10

Blocks: Carly Hirsch-5, Julia Eskens-4

Ace serves: Caitlin Kumm-3, Elizabeth Christensen-2

Digs: Josie Sanger-27, Caitlin Kumm-21, MaKayla Davidson-15

Assists: MaKayla Davidson-45

Tags

