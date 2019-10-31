Northeast Hawks volleyball edges home-team Des Moines Area CC in five sets

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team clipped Des Moines Area Community College of Iowa last night in five sets at Boone, Iowa.

Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 15-7.  Northeast is now 19-16 on the season.

Northeast 21-25-24-25-15

DMACC 25-21-26-22-7

Leaders...

Kills: Brianna Bauer-15, Caitlin Orton-14

Blocks: Hannah Heppner-13, Julia Eskens-6, Carly Hirsch-4, Brianna Bauer-4

Ace serves: Caitlin Kumm-2, Brianna Bauer-2

Digs: Josie Sanger-30, Caitlin Kumm-18, Elizabeth Christensen-17, MaKayla Davidson-13

Assists: MaKayla Davidson-40

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 31, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 31, 2019

Howie Kendrick belted a go-ahead, two-run homer off Will Harris in the seventh inning to carry the Washington Nationals to a 6-2 victory at Houston in Game Seven of the World Series.  Astros starter Zack Greinke had a one-hit shutout in the seventh until Anthony Rendon launched a solo homer …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Washington Nationals have forced a Game Seven in the World Series by getting strong performances from Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg in a 7-2 win over the Astros in Houston.  Rendon was 3-5 with a two-run homer and a two-run double to support Strasburg, who is 5-0 this postseason a…