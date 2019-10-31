Northeast Hawks volleyball edges home-team Des Moines Area CC in five sets

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team clipped Des Moines Area Community College of Iowa last night in five sets at Boone, Iowa.
Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 15-7. Northeast is now 19-16 on the season.
Northeast 21-25-24-25-15
DMACC 25-21-26-22-7
Leaders...
Kills: Brianna Bauer-15, Caitlin Orton-14
Blocks: Hannah Heppner-13, Julia Eskens-6, Carly Hirsch-4, Brianna Bauer-4
Ace serves: Caitlin Kumm-2, Brianna Bauer-2
Digs: Josie Sanger-30, Caitlin Kumm-18, Elizabeth Christensen-17, MaKayla Davidson-13
Assists: MaKayla Davidson-40