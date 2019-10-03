Northeast Hawks volleyball defeats Hawkeye CC of Iowa

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team defeated Hawkeye Community College of Iowa at home last night in four sets.

Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-27, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15.  Northeast improves to 12-9 on the season.

Northeast 25-25-25-25

Hawkeye 27-13-14-15

Leaders...

Kills: Brianna Bauer-16, Hannah Heppner-12, Elley Beaver-11

Blocks: Carly Hirsch-3, Caitlin Orton-3, Jamie Bonifas-2, Elley Beaver-2, Hannah Heppner-2

Ace serves: Caitlin Kumm-2, Carly Hirsch-2

Digs: Josie Sanger-22, MaKayla Davidson-17, Caitlin Kumm-12, Elley Beaver-12, Jamie Bonifas-11

Assists: Jamie Bonifas-47

We got off to a slow start tonight but were able to get going offensively and pulled away with another conference win. Proud of how the girls bounced back after the first set and got back to being aggressive and finishing. 

Tags

In other news

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers

The second ranked Nebraska volleyball team won its fourth straight match with a 3-0 sweep of Rutgers last night in New Brunswick, New Jersey. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 3, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Tampa Bay Rays have won the American League wild-card game by homering four times in the first three innings of a 5-1 win over the Athletics in Oakland.  Yandy Diaz became the third player to homer twice in a wild-card game, leading off the game with a blast and going deep in the third i…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Washington's Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader to give the Nationals a 4-3 comeback victory over the Brewers in the National League wild-card game.  After Hader loaded the bases by…