Northeast Hawks volleyball defeats Hawkeye CC of Iowa

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team defeated Hawkeye Community College of Iowa at home last night in four sets.
Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-27, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15. Northeast improves to 12-9 on the season.
Northeast 25-25-25-25
Hawkeye 27-13-14-15
Leaders...
Kills: Brianna Bauer-16, Hannah Heppner-12, Elley Beaver-11
Blocks: Carly Hirsch-3, Caitlin Orton-3, Jamie Bonifas-2, Elley Beaver-2, Hannah Heppner-2
Ace serves: Caitlin Kumm-2, Carly Hirsch-2
Digs: Josie Sanger-22, MaKayla Davidson-17, Caitlin Kumm-12, Elley Beaver-12, Jamie Bonifas-11
Assists: Jamie Bonifas-47
We got off to a slow start tonight but were able to get going offensively and pulled away with another conference win. Proud of how the girls bounced back after the first set and got back to being aggressive and finishing.