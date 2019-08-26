Northeast Hawks volleyball 1-3 to start season

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 1-3 to start the season after the opening weekend at the Southeast Community College Invitational in Beatrice.
The Hawks lost 3-0 on Friday to Highland of Kansas and Barton of Kansas and then on Saturday lost to Cloud County of Kansas 3-1 before beating Southeast of Nebraska 3-0. Northeast, which hopes to return to the national tournament for the fourth consecutive year, returns eight sophomores in Caitlin Kumm, Kirstin Staab, MaKayla Davidson, Julia Eskens, Caitlin Orton, Elley Beaver, Megan Wehrbein, and Hannah Heppner from last year’s 21-15 team. The Hawks return to action on Wednesday when they visit 3-1 Central of Columbus at 7:00.