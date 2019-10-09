Northeast Hawks volleyball 14-11 on season as they get ready for difficult stretch

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 14-11 on the season after a 3-2 week. On Wednesday they beat Hawkeye of Iowa 3-1 and then split four matches at the Central Community College Tournament in Columbus last Friday & Saturday.
The Hawks lost to Butler of Kansas 3-1 and Cowley of Kansas 3-0 on Friday before beating Bismarck State of North Dakota and Kansas City-Kansas on Saturday in 3-1 scores. This season, Northeast has beaten Cloud County of Kansas, Central of Columbus twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Williston State of North Dakota, Iowa Lakes, Southeastern of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, Neosho of Kansas, Waubonsee of Illinois, Kirkwood of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Bismarck State of North Dakota, and Kansas City-Kansas. The Hawks return to action this week when they visit 20th ranked in Division II 20-6 North Iowa Area Community College tonight at 7:00 and seventh ranked in Division I 18-5 Iowa Western on Friday.