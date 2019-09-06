Northeast Hawks soccer teams split matches at Central of Columbus

The Northeast Hawks soccer teams visited Central Community College of Columbus on Thursday.
The women won their match 6-1 to improve to 4-1 on the season while the men dropped a 4-0 match to the Raiders. The Northeast men are now 1-4 on the year.
Women final:
Northeast 6
Central 1
Score at half:
Northeast 2
Central 0
(Time) Goals/Assists:
(30:00) Frida Aguilar-Ximello assisted by Kahrena Thompson
(42:00) Naomi Pedroza assisted by Amanda Stricker
(55:00) Londyn Cacciacarne assisted by Frida Aguilar-Ximello
(71:00) Lorall Romain assisted by Frida Auilar-Ximello
(83:00) Kyla Ryan unassisted
(87:00) Central Goal
(88:00) Kahrena Thompson assisted by Bree Saltzman
Shots:
Northeast 23
Central 2
Saves:
MacKenzie Byrnes 1
Great game by the girls! In the first half I felt we were a little affected by the heat, and maybe a little tired from our hectic schedule, but our possession stayed strong and we eventually broke through to find the back of the net. In the second half is when we really found our game and maybe played some of the best soccer we have played all year. We moved the ball very well and were very patient looking for the right time to go forward. You could really see the confidence level rise and the team was running on all cylinders. The whole team was involved in the attack and that really helped us with going to goal.
Next match is Tuesday, September 10th at home vs. College of Saint Mary's JV.
Men's Final:
Northeast 0
Central 4
Score at half:
Northeast 0
Central 2
Shots:
Northeast 6
Central 18
Saves:
Ivan Castillo 8
I knew coming into this match this would be a tough one. Central always builds a competitive squad, and we are struggling to find our chemistry. Our goal at this point is to find improvements as we go forward. Today I thought we had a couple of those even though the score doesn't show it. We were much better going forward today than in past games. We were able to get more players forward which helped us build some type of offense. In the past games we would go forward so quickly only to lose the ball when we got up there. Today we found times to be a little more patient and to wait for some help. We also used our width a lot more today, which aided in the building of the attack. These are positive steps. We still have a long way to go to get where we want to be, but every step is a little closer. If we can get everyone healthy and build some chemistry on the pitch, I feel things could start to fall into place.
Next match is Friday, September 13th at home vs. Central Wyoming.