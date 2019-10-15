Northeast Hawks soccer teams split in Mason City, Iowa

The Northeast Hawks soccer teams split matches yesterday in Mason City, Iowa with North Iowa Area Community College.
The Northeast women earned a 7-0 victory to improve to 13-3 on the season while the men dropped a 3-0 decision to fall to 2-12-1 on the year.
Women Final:
Northeast 7
NIACC 0
Score at half:
Northeast 2
NIACC 0
Goals/assists (time):
Naomi Pedroza assisted by Kahrena Thompson (5:00)
Kyla Ryan assisted by Abby Podraza (10:00)
Kyla Ryan assisted by Naomi Pedroza (48:00)
Kahrena Thompson assisted by Amanda Stricker (50:00)
Naomi Pedroza assisted by Kahrena Thompson (52:00)
Naomi Pedroza assisted by Madi McKewon (74:00)
Danielle Jokerst assisted by Madi McKewon (88:00)
Shots:
Northeast 28
NIACC 4
Saves:
Mackenzie Byrnes 2
Kelsey Tabbert 1
We started off really fast and then after a couple goals scored we really slowed down. We picked it up in the second half and played more like ourselves. It is great to see us spread the goals out amongst the players. It helps us see we aren’t so one dimensional.
Next match at Indian Hills on Saturday.
Men Final:
Northeast 0
NIACC 3
Score at half:
Northeast 0
NIACC 3
Shots:
Northeast 12
NIACC 19
Saves:
Ivan Castillo 5
The second half of this game was the best we have played all year. The guys were having fun and playing really good soccer. Almost all of our shots came in the second half of the match. With that said, we couldn’t buy a goal. We had so many great chances that were either missed or their goalie made great saves. We even had one goal taken back. It was great to see these guys play well.
Next match at Indian Hills on Saturday.