Northeast Hawks men's soccer starts 2019 campaign at Northeastern Junior College of Colorado
The Northeast Hawks men’s soccer team starts their 2019 season this evening at 6:00 when they visit Sterling, Colorado to play Northeastern Junior College. 

The Hawks, who were 5-10 a season ago, feature a roster of 22 players which feature ten freshmen and twelve sophomores.  The team includes Norfolk’s Rocky Guevara, O’Neill’s Jared Hammerlun, Lexington’s Javier Rivas, and Fremont’s Ricky Guel & Bryan Paz.  Northeast’s home schedule includes matches with Northwest College of Iowa, Scott Community College of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Iowa Central, and Southeastern of Iowa.

