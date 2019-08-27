Northeast Hawks men's golf finishes seventh at Mt. Marty Fall Tournament

The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team finished seventh overall today the Mt. Marty Fall Tournament at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, SD.
Jamestown of North Dakota is the champion with a 598. They won by two strokes. The Hawks carded a 650. Austin Rene of Jamestown was the medalist after shooting a 144. He won by four strokes. Northeast’s Matthew Kingston finished in a tie for 15th place after shooting at 159 total. Teammates John Lapour & Jordan Hart concluded at 162 and Grant Sell carded a 169.