Northeast Hawks men's golf currently seventh at Mt. Marty Fall Tournament

The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team participated in the first day of the Mt. Marty Fall Tournament yesterday at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, SD.
Jamestown of North Dakota holds the team lead with a 294. They hold a four stroke lead. The Hawks are currently in seventh place at 322. Treyton Forsman of Jamestown has the clubhouse lead at 68. He has a three stroke advantage. Northeast’s Jordan Hart leads the team with a 79. Three other Northeast golfers Matthew Kingston, Grant Sell, and John Lapour shot scores of 81.