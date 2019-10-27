Northeast Hawks men's basketball is training camp as they prepare for opener on Monday, November 4

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball gets their season underway on Monday, November 4th when they host Otero Junior College of Colorado.
The Hawks will try to better last year’s 13-16 record. They return Emmette Page, Zack James, Daniel Akuei, Asher Scavella, Ben Moxness, and Luke Rollman from last year’s team. Northeast also added new faces for this year's squad including Osmond’s Merrix Denn and O’Neill’s Dennis Herrera. Their home schedule before winter break includes games with Otero Junior College of Colorado, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, the Peru State JV, and North Dakota State College of Science.