Northeast Hawks men's basketball announces 2019-20 schedule

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team will hope to make a deep run into postseason play after going 13-16 last season.

On Friday, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Dan Anderson announced the 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule, including the JUCO Jam that will take place on Oct. 5 in Ames, Iowa.

The Hawks’ season gets underway on Nov. 4 when they host Otero Junior College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. Northeast will once again host the Hawks Classic on Nov. 8 and 9, before heading north to compete in the Lake Region State Classic.

Northeast plays its first ICCAC contest on Jan. 11 against Iowa Western Community College at 7 p.m. in Norfolk.

Date                     Opponent                        Time                                    Place

Oct. 5                   JUCO Jam                          TBA                                     Ames, Iowa

Nov. 4                  Otero JC                            7 PM                                    Norfolk

Nov. 6                  York JV                               7 PM                                   York, Neb.

Nov. 8                  Iowa Lakes                        8 PM                                   Norfolk

Nov. 9                  Iowa Central                    6 PM                                    Norfolk

Nov. 12               Mount Marty JV              7 PM                                    Norfolk

Nov. 16               Lake Region State           3 PM                                    Wahpeton, N.D.

Nov. 16               NDSCS                               5 PM                                   Wahpeton, N.D.

Nov. 20               Southeast                         7 PM                                   Beatrice, Neb.

Nov. 22               Iowa Central                    7 PM                                   Fort Dodge, Iowa

Nov. 23               NIACC                               TBA                                      Fort Dodge, Iowa

Nov. 25               Morningside JV               7 PM                                   Norfolk

Dec. 2                  Little Priest                      7 PM                                   Norfolk

Dec. 6                  York JV                              7 PM                                  Norfolk

Dec. 9                  Peru State JV                   7 PM                                  Norfolk

Dec. 11                NDSCS                              7 PM                                  Norfolk

Jan. 8                    Central                            7 PM                                  Norfolk

Jan. 11                 Iowa Western*               7 PM                                  Norfolk

Jan. 15                 Quakerdale Prep            7 PM                                  New Providence, Iowa

Jan. 18                 Marshalltown*               7 PM                                  Marshalltown, Iowa

Jan. 22                 Indian Hills*                    7 PM                                  Norfolk

Jan. 25                 Southeastern*                7 PM                                  West Burlington, Iowa

Jan. 29                 Iowa Western*               7 PM                                  Council Bluffs, Iowa

Feb. 1                   Little Priest                     3 PM                                  Winnebago, Neb.

Feb. 5                   Southeast                        7 PM                                  Norfolk

Feb. 8                   Marshalltown*               7 PM                                  Norfolk

Feb. 12                Central                              7:30 PM                            Columbus, Neb.

Feb. 15                Indian Hills*                     7 PM                                  Ottumwa, Iowa

Feb. 17                Concordia JV                    7 PM                                  Norfolk

Feb. 19                Quakerdale Prep             7 PM                                  Norfolk

Feb. 22                Southeastern*                 7 PM                                  Norfolk

Mar. 16                National Tournament                                                Hutchinson, Kan.

