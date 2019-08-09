Northeast Hawks men's basketball announces 2019-20 schedule

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team will hope to make a deep run into postseason play after going 13-16 last season.
On Friday, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Dan Anderson announced the 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule, including the JUCO Jam that will take place on Oct. 5 in Ames, Iowa.
The Hawks’ season gets underway on Nov. 4 when they host Otero Junior College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. Northeast will once again host the Hawks Classic on Nov. 8 and 9, before heading north to compete in the Lake Region State Classic.
Northeast plays its first ICCAC contest on Jan. 11 against Iowa Western Community College at 7 p.m. in Norfolk.
Date Opponent Time Place
Oct. 5 JUCO Jam TBA Ames, Iowa
Nov. 4 Otero JC 7 PM Norfolk
Nov. 6 York JV 7 PM York, Neb.
Nov. 8 Iowa Lakes 8 PM Norfolk
Nov. 9 Iowa Central 6 PM Norfolk
Nov. 12 Mount Marty JV 7 PM Norfolk
Nov. 16 Lake Region State 3 PM Wahpeton, N.D.
Nov. 16 NDSCS 5 PM Wahpeton, N.D.
Nov. 20 Southeast 7 PM Beatrice, Neb.
Nov. 22 Iowa Central 7 PM Fort Dodge, Iowa
Nov. 23 NIACC TBA Fort Dodge, Iowa
Nov. 25 Morningside JV 7 PM Norfolk
Dec. 2 Little Priest 7 PM Norfolk
Dec. 6 York JV 7 PM Norfolk
Dec. 9 Peru State JV 7 PM Norfolk
Dec. 11 NDSCS 7 PM Norfolk
Jan. 8 Central 7 PM Norfolk
Jan. 11 Iowa Western* 7 PM Norfolk
Jan. 15 Quakerdale Prep 7 PM New Providence, Iowa
Jan. 18 Marshalltown* 7 PM Marshalltown, Iowa
Jan. 22 Indian Hills* 7 PM Norfolk
Jan. 25 Southeastern* 7 PM West Burlington, Iowa
Jan. 29 Iowa Western* 7 PM Council Bluffs, Iowa
Feb. 1 Little Priest 3 PM Winnebago, Neb.
Feb. 5 Southeast 7 PM Norfolk
Feb. 8 Marshalltown* 7 PM Norfolk
Feb. 12 Central 7:30 PM Columbus, Neb.
Feb. 15 Indian Hills* 7 PM Ottumwa, Iowa
Feb. 17 Concordia JV 7 PM Norfolk
Feb. 19 Quakerdale Prep 7 PM Norfolk
Feb. 22 Southeastern* 7 PM Norfolk
Mar. 16 National Tournament Hutchinson, Kan.