Norfolk’s Luke Kluver to compete in opening day of Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing in the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at both Glen Arbour Golf Course and The Links at Brunello today through Thursday. 

The championship was first held in 1895, making it one of the most storied sporting events in Canada and the third oldest amateur golf championship in the world.  Glen Arbour will play host to 264 players from twelve countries over four stroke play rounds, while The Links at Brunello will co-host for the first two rounds prior to the 36-hole cut.  Kluver, a three-time Class ‘A’ state champion at Norfolk High recently won the Indian Creek Invitational at Elkhorn.  He also made the cut at the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha two weeks ago.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 5, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 5, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension.  The deal includes an $8 million bump in this year's salary to $23 million.  Brady would make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he'd be 44.  Brady had never played out the final …

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 2, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 2, 2019

ESPN reports that New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin detailed the challenges of his three seasons working with LeBron James as Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, saying the experience was "miserable" and questioning James' winning instinct in Los Angeles.  Griffin …