Norfolk’s Luke Kluver tied for tenth place after first day of Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver is tied for tenth place among 262 golfers after the first day of the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at both Glen Arbour Golf Course and The Links at Brunello. 

Kluver shot a 70 on the first day.  There is a three-way tie for first between Canada’s Johnny Travale and the United States’ David Snyder & Matt Sharpstene.  All three carded a -3 (67) and have a one stroke advantage.  The event is playing host to 262 players from twelve countries for the first two rounds prior to the 36-hole cut.  Kluver, a three-time Class ‘A’ state champion at Norfolk High recently won the Indian Creek Invitational at Elkhorn.  He also made the cut at the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha two weeks ago.

