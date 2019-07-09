Norfolk’s Luke Kluver three strokes back after first day of Nebraska Amateur Championship

Birdies were abundant during the first round of the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship, but it was Lincoln’s Jace Guthmiller who rose to the top yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln.
Guthmiller tied the lowest first round score in Nebraska Amateur history, shooting a 65 (-7) to take a two-stroke lead into the second round. The former Husker golfer’s round ties Lincoln’s Steve Friesen (1998) and McCook’s Brandon Crick (2006) for the lowest opening round. Bellevue’s Fernando Arzate is two strokes back at 67 (-5). Two decorated players are three strokes back after 18 holes, including the 2019 Nebraska Match Play Champion Caleb Badura of Aurora and the 2017 and 2018 Nebraska Junior Golfer of the Year, Luke Kluver of Norfolk. Badura & Kluver are tied for third place after shooting rounds of 68 (-4). Other notable scores include Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer (70); Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman (74); Atkinson’s Mason Hale (76); Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (77); Plainview’s Tucker Knaak (78); and Columbus’ Sam Morse (85) & Bryce VunCannon (87). The second round begins at 8:00 AM, after which the field will be cut to the low 60 scores and ties.