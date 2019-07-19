Norfolk's Luke Kluver shoots 72 on first day of Pinnacle Bank Championship

The four-day Pinnacle Bank Championship continues this morning at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot an opening day 72 and is currently tied for 57th place. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, he started with a bogey on No. 1, before birding the second. After a bogey on No. 6 to finish 1-over on the front nine, Kluver made birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 to move to 1-under. He would bogey No. 14 to move back to even, finishing with pars on the final four holes. San Diego’s Byron Meth has a two-stroke lead 65 (-7) and eight players are within three strokes of the lead. 156 golfers are in competition.