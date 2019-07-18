Norfolk's Luke Kluver involved in first day of Pinnacle Bank Championship

The four-day Pinnacle Bank Championship is in progress at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha. 

Among the Nebraska golfers include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver.  Kluver is playing in his second professional golf tournament one year after qualifying for the Pinnacle Bank Championship by winning the Nebraska qualifier at ArborLinks.  With the Nebraska qualifier not available, he got in by winning last weekend's two-day Indian Creek Invitational on the tournament course, posting a pair of 2-under 70s.  Kluver showed well despite missing the cut last year.  With the largest galleries of the tournament following him, Kluver opened with a 3-over 74 before rallying with an even-par 71 the next day to miss the cut by four shots. He will play with Nebraska golfer Ryan Vermeer today and Friday, teeing off at 8:52 this morning on hole ten.  Other Nebraska golfers included in the field are McCook’s Brandon Crick and Elkhorn’s Scott Gutschewski.  156 golfers will be involved.

