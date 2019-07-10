Norfolk's Luke Kluver & Fordyce' Matthew Schaefer among the leaders of Nebraska Amateur Championship after second day

The 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship continued yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln, and three players are tied for the 36-hole lead. 

Tanner Owen, a Husker golfer, shot the low round of the day to get into the three-way tie for the lead at 138 (-6), along with Norfolk’s Luke Kluver and Fordyce’s Matthew Schaefer.  Schaefer shot a 68 and Kluver carded a 70 yesterday.  Six other players are within five strokes of the lead.  Other golfers making the cut amongst the top 54 golfers are Atkinson’s Mason Hale’s two-day 152 after yesterday’s 76, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak’s 152 after yesterday’s 74, and Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman’s two-day 153 after yesterday’s 79.  Not making the cut were Columbus’ Sam Morse (160); Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (161); and Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon (170).  The third round is in progress, with the leaders set to start around noon.

