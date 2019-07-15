Norfolk's Kluver wins Indian Creek Invitational; qualifies for Pinnacle Bank Championship

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Luke Kluver made a nearly 16-foot par putt on the 18th hole to capture the Indian Creek Invitational championship yesterday in Elkhorn, and a spot in this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Kluver shot a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday and followed with another 70 yesterday to win the event by one stroke. Kluver, a three-time Class ‘A’ state champion at Norfolk secured a spot in the Korn Ferry Pinnacle Bank Championship, which is set to begin Thursday at Indian Creek Golf Course.