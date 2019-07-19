Norfolk's Kluver makes cut at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver has made the cut at the four-day Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.
Kluver shot a 71 for the second day in a row and is tied for 52nd place at his even 142. Kluver is eleven strokes behind leader Kristoffer Ventura of Norway who has the lead at 131 (-11). Ventura has a one stroke lead and there are five golfers within three strokes of the lead. Kluver made two dramatic putts during his final five holes, and by doing so continued to put a charge into golf in this state by making the weekend cut in a professional tournament for the first time. Play continues on Saturday morning.