Norfolk Panther football looks to rebound from lopsided loss to top ranked Bellevue West

The Norfolk High football team is 2-4 on the year after falling at top ranked Bellevue West 56-7 last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX. 

The Panthers, who trailed 49-0 at halftime, totaled only 108 yards of offense compared the Thunderbirds’ 510.  Norfolk has beaten Lincoln Northeast and Omaha South while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, and Bellevue West.  They are being outscored by their opponents on average through six games 32-18.5.  The Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 3-3 Omaha Central at 7:00.  The Eagles lost to Lincoln Pius X last Friday 24-9.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 7, 2019

The Atlanta Braves have taken a two-games-to-one lead in their National League Division Series by scoring three times with two out in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cardinals, 3-1 in St. Louis.  Carlos Martinez was one out from recording the save until Dansby Swanson tied it with an RBI…

Norfolk High softball knocks off Columbus

The Norfolk High softball team defeated Columbus in a single game on the road last night 8-3.  They improve to 20-10 on the season and have won three games in a row and nine of their last ten.