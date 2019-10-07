Norfolk Panther football looks to rebound from lopsided loss to top ranked Bellevue West

The Norfolk High football team is 2-4 on the year after falling at top ranked Bellevue West 56-7 last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX.
The Panthers, who trailed 49-0 at halftime, totaled only 108 yards of offense compared the Thunderbirds’ 510. Norfolk has beaten Lincoln Northeast and Omaha South while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, and Bellevue West. They are being outscored by their opponents on average through six games 32-18.5. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 3-3 Omaha Central at 7:00. The Eagles lost to Lincoln Pius X last Friday 24-9.