Norfolk High volleyball tries to get back on track as they visit Lincoln High tonight

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 13-16 on the season after a 1-5 week. They lost at home to Kearney 3-0 last Tuesday, Lincoln East 3-2 last Thursday, and then went 1-3 at a tournament in Elkhorn on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers beat Lincoln High 2-0 and then lost to Millard South 2-0, Omaha Westside 2-1, and Bellevue East 2-0. This season, Norfolk has beaten Yankton, Lincoln High twice, Hastings, Grand Island, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast twice, and Fremont. The Lady Panthers get ready for a week in which they visit 11-15 Lincoln High this evening at 6:30 and 10-14 Columbus on Thursday.