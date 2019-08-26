Norfolk High volleyball to get season underway on Thursday

The Norfolk High volleyball team gets their season underway Thursday night when they host Lincoln Southwest at 6:30.
The Lady Panthers return five players with starting experience in Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, Leah Petty, Karly Kalin, and Ali Sovereign from last year’s 17-19 team. Norfolk’s home schedule includes matches with Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast, Kearney, and Lincoln East. They will also host their own invitational on Saturday which includes Bennington, Columbus, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln High, South Sioux City, and Yankton.