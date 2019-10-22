Norfolk High volleyball sweeps Lincoln Northeast in opening round of HAC Tournament

The Norfolk High volleyball team won their opening round match last night by sweeping Lincoln Northeast in three sets at home.

Scores of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 25-17, 25-15, 25-11.  Karly Kalin had 14 kills, 12 digs, and four aces.  Leah Petty dug up 18 balls and Anden Baumann dished out 31 assists.  The 15-17 Lady Panthers will face 18-13 Lincoln Southeast this evening at 5:00 at Lincoln Southwest High School in the quarterfinals.  Norfolk will also play a second match tonight at 6:30.

