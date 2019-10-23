Norfolk High volleyball splits matches at HAC Tournament on Tuesday

The Norfolk High volleyball team split two matches yesterday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School.

The Lady Panthers dropped a four-set quarterfinal match to Lincoln Southeast 25-10, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19.  Jalen Hoffman had 14 kills, Leah Petty dug up 17 balls, and Anden Baumann dished out 28 assists.  Norfolk then swept Fremont in a consolation semifinal match 29-27, 25-21, 25-19.  Hoffman banged out 13 kills and had 13 digs.  Petty recorded 22 digs and Baumann had 25 assists.  Norfolk is now 16-18 on the year.

